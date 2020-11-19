NLNG donates N381m Renal Centre to RSUTH

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has donated a Renal Centre worth N381 million to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) to support the hospital’s response to COVID-19 pandemic and to boost healthcare delivery in Rivers State.

This is contained in a statement from NLNG and signed by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams. At the signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the management of the hospital, NLNG’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Tony Attah, represented by Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams who is the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, said NLNG was committed to supporting healthcare delivery in Rivers State, in line with its vision of “helping to build a better Nigeria”.

He added that the company was investing in the Bonny Community Health Insurance Programme (BCHIP), to help improve access to quality healthcare services, and the Bonny Malaria Eradication Programme, which aims to cut down malaria-related mortality among women and children under five and to make Bonny Island Nigeria’s first malaria-free zone.

He stated that these interventions signified NLNG’s resolve to stand with the people of Rivers State and to reciprocate their goodwill and support to the company over the years. The donation is coming closely on the heels of the Company’s COVID-19 donations in medical equipment and supplies worth over N476 million to five states, namely Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Adamawa states as part of its contribution to the N11.4 billion Oil and Gas Industry Collaborative initiative, spearheaded by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, NLNG made donations to the Riv- ers State Government; Bonny Local Government and residents of Bonny Island of medical supplies and materials worth about N1billion. The company’s other interventions in Rivers State include training of medical personnel on Bonny Island, the base of its operations, donation of food items as palliatives to its host communities and the provision of a 24-bed treatment centre at the Bonny Zonal Hospital for residents of Bonny community.

