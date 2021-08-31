News

NLNG: Don’t blame us for shortfall in cooking gas supply

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with ag ency reports Comment(0)

Indications emerged last night that the Federal Government may have finally implemented the 7.5 per cent tax on imported Liquefied Petroleum Gas (aka cooking gas), as the cost of the commodity leapt within a period of eight months by over 100 per cent.

 

New Telegraph gathered that the purchase of cooking gas had plunged in recent months, thereby forcing operators in small businesses and homes in rural and semiurban areas to revert to firewood and charcoal.

 

However, the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) last night absolved itself for the supply shortfall of LPG and the consequent price hike across the country. A statement issued by its General Manager,

External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs Eyono Fatayi- Williams, in Lagos, said it was grossly inaccurate to state that NLNG produces 22 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of LPG.

 

According to her, NLNG is primarily an export company that produces 22 MTPA of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and five MTPA of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). She said: “The price of LPG in the domestic market is dependent on several market factors, including the forces of demand and supply.

 

“On the supply side, NLNG plays a pivotal role in the Nigerian domestic LPG market in line with the commitment it made to help deepen the market. “Recently, the company increased the volume of its annual commitment to the market from 350,000 to 450,000 metric tons, which is about 100 per cent of its Butane production.

 

“Butane gas is less volatile and is, therefore, suitable for cooking. In 2020 alone, NLNG supplied over 80 per cent of its LPG sales (Butane/ cooking gas) to the Nigerian market.

 

“By committing 100 per cent of its Butane production, NLNG has prioritised the domestic market, thus realising its domestic supply target safely.” Fatayi-Williams said NLNG’s current maximum Butane production meets about 40 per cent of domestic demand.

 

Meanwhile, the National Chairman, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Michael  Umudu, while reacting to the development, said there were three factors that caused the surge in price. He said: “There are three major factors to the hike in prices.

 

Firstly, about 70 per cent of the gas we consume in Nigeria is imported and importers have to contend with the high cost of foreign exchange. “Secondly, there is a rise in the price of petro- leum products in the international market and because of that, the cost of LPG has equally gone up.

 

So, importers now pay more on imports. “And thirdly, the government added VAT on imported LPG about three weeks ago. It (VAT) was 7.5 per cent of the cost of the commodity and this exacerbated the price hike of cooking gas in the past three weeks.”

