Arts & Entertainments

NLNG flags off 2023 Nigeria Prizes competition

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Tony Okuyeme

 

 

The Advisory Boards for The Nigeria Prize for Science, The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism, sponsored by Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited, have published the Call for Entries for the 2023 edition of the prizes, flagging off this year’s competitions.

The Science and Literature prizes, which are now in their 19th year, each come with a cash prize of $100, 000 while the Prize for Literary Criticism has prize money of $10,000.

The Science Prize, which recognises outstanding scientific achievements by Nigerians and non-Nigerians, will focus on Innovation for Enhancement of Healthcare Therapy this year.

The Literature Prize, on the other hand, will focus on Drama. The prize, which honours the author of the best book by a Nigerian, rotates among four literary genres, namely Prose Fiction, Poetry, Drama and Children’s Literature. The Literary Criticism Prize, which also aims to promote Nigerian Literature, will receive entries on works in literary criticism of Nigerian Literature, especially critical essays on new writings in Nigerian Literature.

NLNG, in a statement signed by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, revealed that the Call for Entries for the Literature Prize and Literary Criticism will close on Friday, March 31, 2023, while the window for the Science Prize will close on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

According to the statement, Professor Ameh Dennis Akoh will chair the panel of judges for this year’s Literature and the Literary Criticism competition. Akoh is a Professor of Drama and Critical Theory at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State. He has over 50 publications in refereed local and international journals and books. He is the former Editor of the Nigerian Journal of Indigenous Knowledge and Development, Nigerian Theatre Journal (NTJ), Co-editor of African Nebula and the UNIOSUN College of Humanities Monograph Series (2009-2016).

Other panel members include Professor Osita Catherine Ezenwanebe and Dr. Rasheedah Liman. Ezenwanebe is a Professor of Creative Arts, at the University of Lagos. She has written and produced several full-length plays. Dr. Liman is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Theatre and Performing Arts, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Advisory Board also announced Professor Victor K. Yankah from the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, the University of Cape Coast, Ghana as the International Consultant.

“The winners of the Nigeria Prize for Literature and the Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism, if any, will be announced at an award ceremony in October 2023 to commemorate the anniversary of the first LNG export from the NLNG’s Plant on October 9, 1999. The Science Prize winner will be revealed earlier in the year.

“The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Science are part of Nigeria LNG’s contribution towards helping to build a better Nigeria.”

 

 

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Return of Benin arts cannot compensate for disconnection its removal caused – Savage

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Prof. Phoenix Savage is a sculptor, curator, ethnographer, photographer, author, medical anthropologist and scholar. Assistant Professor of Art, Tougaloo College Tougaloo, US, she is widely published in many academic publications and has earned many fellowships, one of which is the J. Williams Fulbright Fellow, which brought her to Nigeria between 2011 and 2012 where she […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rahama Sadau joins The Men’s Club cast

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rahama Sadau and Kadaria Ahmed have been announced as the newest addition for the upcoming season of The Men’s Club (TMC), the Nigerian web series. They will join other cast that include Pere Egbi, former Big Brother Naija housemate, who replaces Ayoola Ayolola, who had played the role of Aminu Garba since 2018, Efa Iwara, […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Superstory winning TV Drama of the Year result of hard work’

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

The season of Superstory titled; Dangerous Love, won the award for TV Drama of the Year at the latest edition of the prestigious Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA), which recently held, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The producer of Superstory TV Drama, Wale Adenuga Jnr., had this to say: “We appreciate the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica