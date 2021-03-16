NLNG: Gas development’ll translate to more jobs

The General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Nigeria LNG Limited, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, has said the company firmly believes that gas development will translate to more jobs, cleaner and cheaper energy, more industries, more food through fertilisers, cheaper transportation and a much better quality of life for all Nigerians.

She stated this while receiving the Gas Company of The Year Award at the recently concluded 12th Nigerian Gas Association Biennial International Conference and Awards event on behalf of the company, saying it was a clear validation of the growing relevance and importance of natural gas as a game-changer in Nigeria.

Fatayi-Williams said: “It is indeed the Decade of Gas. Gas is undoubtedly the future. Gas is cleaner, cheaper, more abundant and the smartest partner to renewables for sustainable development. “Our success story is a testament to what is possible in this decade of gas.

This is time for Nigeria to diversify its economy from oil and to fly on the wings of gas. “Our Train 7 will provide about $12 billion in foreign direct investment to Nigeria and over 12,000 jobs at the peak of construction. Still, even at that, our ambition is to ramp up to Trains 8, 9, 10 and more, with the support of our shareholders and the Federal Government.

The transformative effect of this increased use of our Nation’s abundant gas reserves on its economy will be wholly positive and thoroughly beneficial.”

She commended the NGA for recognising NLNG’s resilience and excellent delivery amidst the COVID-19 global crisis and ended the companies’ acceptance speech by dedicating the award to a better and prosperous future for Nigeria on the heels of the nation’s decade of gas. NLNG was recognised for outstanding contributions to the gas industry in Nigeria.

This came on the heels of the World LNG Summit and Awards in December 2020, where NLNG was adjudged to be one of the two organisations that have made most outstanding contribution to the industry globally.

NLNG is owned by four shareholders, namely: Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49 per cent); Shell Gas B.V. (25.6 per cent); Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15 per cent); and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr. l (10.4 per cent).

