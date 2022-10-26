NLNG gas supply operations, facility, not affected by flood

Following the widespread reports that the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has declared a force majeure due to the flood in the Niger Delta region, the hierarchy of the NLNG yesterday debunked the claim, saying that its operational facilities remain unaffected and that the capacity to produce LPG is intact.

The management of Nigeria LNG Company said the reported flood affected the operational sites of NLNG’s feed gas suppliers, thereby resulting in reduced gas supply with up- stream suppliers’ declarations of force majeure and not NLNG operations at all.

The Managing Director of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Mr. Phillips Mshelbila, made this known in his opening remarks at the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA)/Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG)/Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited commemoration of 15th anniversary of the domestic LPG supply obligation program in Lagos yesterday. According to him, feed gas supply and gas gathering systems have faced major challenges in recent times.

