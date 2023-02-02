News

NLNG, LCCI promote sustainable food security in Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme and Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), in partnership with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), on Wednesday presented the joint-winning works of The Nigeria Prize for Science (2022) to industry players in an effort to push agricultural innovations that can positively impact food security in the country.

The presentation of the winning works, ‘Gains in Grain Yield of Released Maize (Zea Mays L.) Cultivars under Drought and Well-Watered Conditions’ by Dr Muhydideen Oyekunle and Professor Shehu Ado; and ‘Development of Process Plant for Plantain Flour’ by Professor Sesan Peter Ayodeji and Dr Emmanuel Olatunji Olutomilola, was made at an interactive business forum.

‘Gains in Grain Yield of Released Maize (Zea Mays L) Cultivars under Drought and Well-Watered Conditions’ speaks to developing hybrid, high-yielding and water stress-tolerant maize seeds. On the other hand, Development of Process Plant for Plantain Flour is an important innovation for reducing the spoilage of farm products. It is also resourceful in scaling up from batch production to industrial-scale continuous flour production and it is relevant beyond plantain to other food items.

The guests at the event included the General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh; the LCCI President, Asiwaju (Dr.) Michael Olawale-Cole; the LCCI Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona; and members of the Nigeria Prize for Science Advisory Board, Chief (Dr) Nike Akande and Professor Yusuf Abubakar.

In his remarks, Mr Odeh said the Prize’s focus on Food Security in 2022 was in alignment with Goal Two of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which seeks sustainable solutions to end hunger by 2030 and to achieve food security.

He added that NLNG was interested in the impact the innovations would have on food security and socio-economic well-being of Nigerians, and stated further that the Company was aware that it is not enough to have innovations without them impacting society.

 

