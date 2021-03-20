NLNG names Adimora-Ezigbo Literature Prize Board chair as 2021 cycle begins

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has announced the appointment of Akachi Adimora- Ezeigbo, Emeritus Professor of English at the University of Lagos, as the chairperson of the Advisory Board for the Nigeria Prize for Literature to flag off the 2021 cycle of the competition. The new Board assumed duty on Wednesday as 202 entries in Prose Fiction carried over from 2020 into the 2021 cycle after the prize’s postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) were handed over to a panel of judges to mark the start of the cycle. A past winner of the Prize, Professor Adimora-Ezigbo, succeeds Professor Ayo Banjo, emeritus professor of English at the University of Ibadan, who had served as chairman since inception of the Prize in 2004. Adimora-Ezeigbo won the Prize in 2007, in the Children’s Literature category, alongside Mabel Segun. She has also served on the panel of judges for the prize. Other members of the Advisory Board include Prof. Olu Obafemi and Prof. Ahmed Yerima.
