NLNG postpones Nigeria Science, Literature, Literary Criticism prizes to 2021

The Advisory Boards for The Nigeria Prize for Science, The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism, has announced the postponement of the 2020 cycle of the prizes to 2021. The Nigeria LNG Limited, sponsors of the prizes, in a statement announcing the postponement, stated that the decision to postpone the three prizes this year was reached after assessing the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the prizes’ cycles.

A statement signed by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi- Williams, said: “The competition, alongside entries submitted for all the prizes this year, will now be carried over to 2021.” The calls for entries for the three prizes were published in February with prior deadlines set for March 31 and April 30, for the literature and literary criticism prizes, and the science prize respectively.

