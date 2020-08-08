News

NLNG postpones Nigeria Science, Literature, Literary Criticism prizes to 2021

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The Advisory Boards for The Nigeria Prize for Science, The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism, has announced the postponement of the 2020 cycle of the prizes to 2021. The Nigeria LNG Limited, sponsors of the prizes, in a statement announcing the postponement, stated that the decision to postpone the three prizes this year was reached after assessing the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the prizes’ cycles.

A statement signed by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi- Williams, said: “The competition, alongside entries submitted for all the prizes this year, will now be carried over to 2021.” The calls for entries for the three prizes were published in February with prior deadlines set for March 31 and April 30, for the literature and literary criticism prizes, and the science prize respectively.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu pays N8.7bn to 2,309 retirees in six months

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…to pay N1.1bn to 260 pensioners this month Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has paid N8.77 billion to 2,309 retirees in the state public service from January to June 2020, the state Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Jibola Ponnle, has said.   The commissioner described as baseless allegations by the South- West […]
News

Reps probe police invasion of residence of ex-NDDC MD, Nunieh

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Thursday mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the alleged police invasion of the Port Harcourt residence of the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms Joi Nunieh. The decision was taken after the House considered and adopted a motion jointly sponsored by the Deputy […]
News

FG begins replacement of 60 bearings, expansion joints on Marine Bridge

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Efforts to safeguard some of old bridge/ flyovers in Lagos received a boost yesterday as the Federal Government moved in to replace 60 expired bearings and expansion joints on the Marine Bridge in Apapa. The contract for the periodic maintenance of the bridge was awarded by the Federal Government to Buildwell Company to ensure that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: