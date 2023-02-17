NLNG reaffirms commitment to Finima Nature Park

Nigeria LNG has reaffirmed its commitment to conserving nature and preserving wetlands at its Finima Nature Park on Bonny Island as part of plans to promote decarbonization and green culture. The Company, in a statement yesterday, by the Acting Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, stated this on the back of the Federal Ministry of Environment’s commendation to NLNG and Finima Nature Park during the celebration of World Wetlands Day. It quoted the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, as having congratulated NLNG for managing and sustaining the country’s natural ecosystem and for its recognition as a Star Wetland Centre.

It added that the minister commended the company and the centre for championing wetland preservation, enlightenment, and education in Nigeria and winning the first edition of the international Star Wetland Centres award in the last quarter of 2022 at the RAMSAR COP14 Conference in Geneva, Switzerland. NLNG’s General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr Andy Odeh, said NLNG is dedicated to creating a sustainable environment for future generations. He added that the Company is implementing a decarbonisation to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and to produce cleaner energy. Odeh also emphasised the Company’s commitment to the philosophy behind the Finima Nature Park, which acts as a carbon sink due to the vegetation’s CO2 sequestration abilities. The company is also dedicated to protecting the park and promoting eco-tourism for a positive impact on the socioeconomic life in Bonny. The statement further read: “The Star Wetland Centre award, organized by the Wetlands Link International (WLI), recognises the commitment and dedication of organisations, their staff and volunteers for their hard work to educate and inform people about the greatness of wetlands. “The Finima Nature Park was one of the 23 centres recognized out of 304 centres under Wetlands Link International.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...