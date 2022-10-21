NLNG: Stakeholders foresee imminent hike in cooking gas price

Following the declaration of force majeure by the Nigeria Liquefied and Natural Gas company (NLNG) on its 22.2 million ton per year Bonny LNG export facility, the cost of filling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas in Nigeria could rise above N12,000 by November, up from the current cost of N9,800.

The Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria,(IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, raised the alarm in a chat with New Telegraph. Osatuyi called on all stakeholders to quickly address the situation before it degenerates. The price of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas in Nigeria increased from N7,000 in September 2021 to N9,400, on May 31, 2022, and N9,800 in October. Osatuyi said: “It is not impossible that the price of 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas will reach or even be more than N12,000 since NLNG has declared a force majeure in their operation.

Since it has come, it means that there will be some shortage which will increase the price. It is not surprising that it can reach N12,000. It can even reach any price depending on supply and demand factors.” Force majeure is a common clause in contracts that essentially frees both parties from liability or obligation when an extraordinary event or circumstance beyond the control of the parties, such as a war, strike, riot, crime, epidemic, or sudden legal change, prevents one or both parties from fulfilling their obligations under the contract. General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Andy Odeh, had in a statement said the company declared a force majeure due to flooding. Odeh said: “Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has declared force majeure on product supplies from its production facilities on Bonny Island, Nigeria following the declaration of force majeure by all its upstream gas suppliers.

“The notice by the gas suppliers was a result of high flood water levels in their operational areas, eading to a shut-in of gas production which has caused significant disruption of gas supply to NLNG. Consequently, NLNG activated force majeure clauses in accordance with the Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPA) provisions. “NLNG is currently reviewing the situation with gas suppliers to ascertain the extent of the disruption to its operations but would, as a reasonable and prudent operator, endeavour to mitigate the impact of the force majeure to the extent reasonably possible.”

Many industry watchers and stakeholders expressed concerns over the development. An Energy Consultant, Gboyega Amu, had warned that the flooding, which was caused by unusually heavy rains and the release of water from a dam in Cameroon, could continue into November. He stated that the factors that will contribute to the price hike by November wrre flood, the force majeure declared by the Nigeria Liquefied and Natural Gas company (NLNG), and the oil theft menace among others. He said: “The cost of 12.5kg is expected to hit N12,000 or more by November, as NLNG’s declaration could worsen Nigeria’s cash crunch and would curtail global gas supply as Europe and others struggle to replace Russian exports due to the invasion of Ukraine in February. NLNG had said all of its upstream gas suppliers had declared force majeure, forcing it to also make the declaration.

“The notice by the gas suppliers was a result of high floodwater levels in their operational areas, leading to a shut-in of gas production which has caused significant disruption of gas supply to NLNG.” Another source was quoted to have said that the cost of cooking gas would increase by November due to the factors mentioned above. The source said that NLNG’s supply had already been limited due to prolific oil theft that has slashed output from what is typically Africa’s largest exporter, adding that the NLNG had exported roughly 18 cargoes in September.

He said: “Nigeria relies on fossil fuel exports for 90 per cent of its foreign exchange and roughly half its budget. Crude oil exports fell below one million barrels per day on average in August, the lowest level since the 1980s, due to theft that has exceeded 80 per cent on certain pipelines.

The incessant hike in the price of cooking gas coupled with the dwindling purchasing power of the average Nigerian does not bode well for the continued adoption of LPG by both rural and urban dwellers, and it is outrightly counterproductive to the government's widely publicized LPG policy.

