NLNG stops gas shipments as a result of pipeline vandalism

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has cancelled several liquefied natural gas shipments after its gas production was disrupted as a result of vandalism on pipelines from the gas field by suspected oil thieves, a report by Bloomberg on Friday said. It added that NLNG scrapped the loading of at least two cargoes scheduled for January delivery from the Bonny Island facility, quoting people who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. It quoted one of the sources that as many as ten shipments were cancelled.

These sources have also said that more gas shipments for the month of February could be scrapped. Nigeria has been a major LNG supplier to Europe over the last year. It has assisted in partially plugging the gap created by the loss of Russian supply. BloombergNEF data revealed that gas imports from Nigeria constitute about 7% of Europe’s LNG supply in 2022.

The supply disruption occurred nearly three months after NLNG declared force majeure on its 22.2 million ton per year Bonny LNG export facility due to widespread flooding that disrupted supply. Efforts to confirm the shipment cancellation proved abortive as NLNG had yet to respond as at the time of filling the report.

