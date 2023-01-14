News

NLNG stops gas shipments as a result of pipeline vandalism

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has cancelled several liquefied natural gas shipments after its gas production was disrupted as a result of vandalism on pipelines from the gas field by suspected oil thieves, a report by Bloomberg on Friday said. It added that NLNG scrapped the loading of at least two cargoes scheduled for January delivery from the Bonny Island facility, quoting people who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. It quoted one of the sources that as many as ten shipments were cancelled.

These sources have also said that more gas shipments for the month of February could be scrapped. Nigeria has been a major LNG supplier to Europe over the last year. It has assisted in partially plugging the gap created by the loss of Russian supply. BloombergNEF data revealed that gas imports from Nigeria constitute about 7% of Europe’s LNG supply in 2022.

The supply disruption occurred nearly three months after NLNG declared force majeure on its 22.2 million ton per year Bonny LNG export facility due to widespread flooding that disrupted supply. Efforts to confirm the shipment cancellation proved abortive as NLNG had yet to respond as at the time of filling the report.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fried food increase risk of heart disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new analysis of existing research has found that eating fried foods may increase the risk for major heart disease and stroke. These are the results of a new study published on Monday in the journal ‘Heart’. The research found that compared to those who ate the least, people who ate the most fried food […]
News

FUJI IS ART – REIMAGINING FUJI MUSIC THROUGH ARTS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One thing both visual art and music have in common is the ability to elicit an emotional response. Artists and musicians create works that not only elicit emotions, but also change one’s mood, evoke memories, and provide comfort and inspiration. Because they share elements such as harmony, balance, rhythm, and repetition, visual art and music […]
News

AMACOG 92 marks 30th graduation anniversary, renovates studio

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Association of Mass Communication Graduates of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has concluded plans to mark its 30th graduation anniversary on July 1, in the school. AMACOG 92, an association of 1992 graduates of the then Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, said the visit would allow the old students to support the Department of Mass […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica