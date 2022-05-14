NLNG’s Science Prize: Judges receive 107 entries for 2022 edition

The panel of judges for The Nigeria Prize for Science, has received the entries from scientists worldwide for the 2022 edition, signaling the commencement of the race to find a winner with the best scientific or research work on the theme “Innovations in Sustainable Food Security.”

The prize, worth $100,000, is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG). At the hand-over ceremony in Lagos, the Advisory Board for the prize, chaired by Professor Barth Nnaji, handed over 107 entries to the judges, headed by Professor Christian Ugwu Agbo. The theme: “Innovations in Sustainable Food Security” was carried over from the 2020/2021 cycle into the 2022 edition after a no-winner decision by the judges. Speaking at the cere-mony, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, represented by the Acting Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Mrs. Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, said the need to find some scientific approach to attaining sustainable food security is critical to the country’s survival.

He stated that the trending forecast shows there may be severe food challenges waiting to implode. According to Mr. Odeh, scientists are needed now, more than ever in the country’s history, to wade off a food crisis that would negatively impact sustainable development goals. “NLNG is very keen on ensuring that The Nigeria Prize for Science creates opportunities for positive impact in all spheres of life in Nigeria.

