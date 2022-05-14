News

NLNG’s Science Prize: Judges receive 107 entries for 2022 edition

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The panel of judges for The Nigeria Prize for Science, has received the entries from scientists worldwide for the 2022 edition, signaling the commencement of the race to find a winner with the best scientific or research work on the theme “Innovations in Sustainable Food Security.”

The prize, worth $100,000, is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG). At the hand-over ceremony in Lagos, the Advisory Board for the prize, chaired by Professor Barth Nnaji, handed over 107 entries to the judges, headed by Professor Christian Ugwu Agbo. The theme: “Innovations in Sustainable Food Security” was carried over from the 2020/2021 cycle into the 2022 edition after a no-winner decision by the judges. Speaking at the cere-mony, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, represented by the Acting Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Mrs. Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, said the need to find some scientific approach to attaining sustainable food security is critical to the country’s survival.

He stated that the trending forecast shows there may be severe food challenges waiting to implode. According to Mr. Odeh, scientists are needed now, more than ever in the country’s history, to wade off a food crisis that would negatively impact sustainable development goals. “NLNG is very keen on ensuring that The Nigeria Prize for Science creates opportunities for positive impact in all spheres of life in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Malami: Understanding a patriot of all times

Posted on Author Charles Ibekwe

The name Abubakar Malami indeed rings a bell and resonates with different meanings to different people. But one thing is certain; he is a man with guts and one that is not afraid to put issues in proper perspective. I have long reminisced about how Abubakar Malami has been able to carry out his duties […]
News

Afghanistan: US envoy,  Khalilzad, steps down after troops withdrawal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The top US envoy to Afghanistan is stepping down from his role less than two months after American forces withdrew from the country. Zalmay Khalilzad led the US dialogue with the Taliban, but months of diplomatic talks failed to prevent the militant group from seizing power, reports the BBC. The Taliban took control in […]
News

ICC, AI, others plot to prolong war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria — CNM

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Criminal Court, Amnesty International and their cohorts plan to prolong the war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has said.  The coalition’s position trails the criminal court’s allegation of crimes against humanity and war crimes levelled on the Armed Forces of Nigeria.  According to the CNM, the ICC’s claims discrediting the noble […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica