NLO building a formidable league empire –Ogunnowo

The Chief Operating Officer of the Nationwide League board, (NLO), Shola Ogunnowo, has revealed that the NLO is unrelenting on its efforts in building a solid domestic football league that will continue to offer multiple values in Nigeria, including entertainment, youth development and as a rallying point for national unity and cohesion. Ogunnowo asserted that the optics look brighter if calls and moves for transformation of the NLO by genuine actors are encouraged and sustained with required building blocks. He opined that the NLO is partnering with other local and international associations to build an enviable NLO League in the country.

“We are trying to build the league into a formidable empire. We are at the edge of perfection,” he said. “We are partnering with major stakeholders, and the good news is that the leadership of the NLO is open to innovations and directions.” The NLO Scribe stated further that his board is sufficiently building the football ecosystem around the third-tier league. He added: “We truly want the league to have total sanity and stability, whereby the clubs will be major beneficiaries.” He said many Nigerians, especially youths, crave for football actions due to the quality of play and glamour it adds to the entertainment.

