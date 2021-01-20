Sports

NLO kicks off March 7with 306 clubs

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Nigeria Nationwide League One NLO will kick off on March 7th or 14th with 306 clubs vying for honours to gain promotion to the Nigeria National League NNL at the end of the season. Executive Secretary of the NLO, Mr. Olushola Ogunnowo disclosed eight clubs will gain promotion to NNL at the end of the league while eight teams will be relegated to NLO from the upper division. He also said eight teams will be demoted to division two of the three tiers of the NLO while another eight teams demoted to the third division with the eight top teams gaining promotion to divisions one and two.

The scribe added that the teams will played at six centres Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Ogun, Imo, and Delta spread across the federation. He pointed out that the season and Annual Congress which will be virtual would be preceded by a Coaching Clinic as directed by the parent body, the Nigeria Football Federation NFF. Ogunnowo explained the Clinic will be handled by eminent football coaches such as former Super Eagles Coaches and CAF Instructors, High Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, Coach Kashimawo Laloko, Coach Franko Granangali, Sansiano Daniale and Matthew Olorunleke from Italy.

He said the objective of the coaching clinic is to update the knowledge of the coaches which will be of benefits to the national under age teams. “The clinic is expected to start from the 25th January through to the 31st of February 2021 across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NPFL kicks of Dec 27 –Minister

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

•Says Sports Festival new date sacrosanct The Nigeria Professional Football League season will commence on December 27, the Minster of Sports Sunday Dare has announced. The league came to an abrupt end last season after the breakout of COVID- 19 pandemic and watchers of the game have become apprehensive over the delay in the start […]
Sports

EPL: Wolves beat Everton to boost Champions League hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wolves boosted their chances of claiming a place in next season’s Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton. Wanderers bounced back from consecutive defeats with a victory through goals either side of half-time and a game-sealing third from Diogo Jota with 15 minutes to go. Raul Jimenez scored the first from the […]
Sports

Peter Ijeh targets national age-grade job

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Nigeria international, Peter Ijeh, has reiterated his interest in handling the age-grade category of the Nigerian National Team. Ijeh disclosed this while appearing in a football podcast.   The former Julius Berger, star who had his best moments in the Scandinavian countries playing for the likes of Malmö FF and IFK Goteborg in Sweden […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica