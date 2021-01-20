NLO kicks off March 7with 306 clubs

Nigeria Nationwide League One NLO will kick off on March 7th or 14th with 306 clubs vying for honours to gain promotion to the Nigeria National League NNL at the end of the season. Executive Secretary of the NLO, Mr. Olushola Ogunnowo disclosed eight clubs will gain promotion to NNL at the end of the league while eight teams will be relegated to NLO from the upper division. He also said eight teams will be demoted to division two of the three tiers of the NLO while another eight teams demoted to the third division with the eight top teams gaining promotion to divisions one and two.

The scribe added that the teams will played at six centres Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Ogun, Imo, and Delta spread across the federation. He pointed out that the season and Annual Congress which will be virtual would be preceded by a Coaching Clinic as directed by the parent body, the Nigeria Football Federation NFF. Ogunnowo explained the Clinic will be handled by eminent football coaches such as former Super Eagles Coaches and CAF Instructors, High Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, Coach Kashimawo Laloko, Coach Franko Granangali, Sansiano Daniale and Matthew Olorunleke from Italy.

He said the objective of the coaching clinic is to update the knowledge of the coaches which will be of benefits to the national under age teams. “The clinic is expected to start from the 25th January through to the 31st of February 2021 across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

