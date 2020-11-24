NLPGA advocates economic recovery through gas utilisation

The Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) has advocated gas utilisation as a panacea to economic recession rocking Nigeria.

The group, which stated this in a statement issued to announce its conference, noted that the stakeholders’ engagement was for interrogating industry issues, proffering actionable and measurable solutions towards achieving an accelerated post-COVID 19 economic recovery, with gas as a pivotal enabler.

“This year’s edition, which will be the first to be hosted virtually, due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and in alignment with social distancing precautions, is themed “LPG: Pivoting Economic Recovery for Households and Industries in Nigeria and Africa,” the statement added.

The discourse, the NLPGA continued, “will focus on interrogating industry issues, proffering actionable and measurable solutions towards achieving an accelerated Post-COVID 19 economic recovery, with gas as a pivotal enabler.”

The conference will converge, globally acclaimed thought leaders, critical decision-makers, and stakeholders in the LPG markets across Nigeria, Africa, and the world in both the private and the public sectors.

Speaking during the announcement of the international virtual conference, Nuhu Yakubu, President, Nigeria Liquified Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), stated that the conference’s objective was crucial to the overarching recovery-led goal of the economy following the pandemic and recent occurrences around the world.

He said: “Owing to the economic upheavals experienced globally, it is the response of every forward-thinking organisation to identify actions and amplify sector-driven solutions towards rebuilding the economy. This year’s theme, topics of discussion, speakers and panelists were painstakingly selected to provide diverse, yet specific solutions targeted at adding the sector’s quota towards the economic build.”

“In line with the 7th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), deepening the education of the role and domestic use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is critical as the world aims to provide clean, reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy sources for everyone by 2030. Beyond the affordability and safety benefits of LPG for households and industries, it is not far-fetched to state that the growing adoption of LPG will advertently result in economic growth through job and wealth creation.

“Riding on the declaration of 2020 as the Year of Gas, by the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, we align as an industry with this executive posturing to galvanise the entire LPG value chain to drive a groundswell adoption of LPG in spurring growth and improving the wellbeing of households across the African continent,” he added.

The conference’s programme includes keynote addresses, presentations and panel discussions expected to be delivered by Nigeria’s Vice President, the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum, Lagos State Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, The World LPG

Association, Africa LPG Association and captains of industry who will significantly expound the global and local perspectives of the LPG market; its role in Nigeria’s accelerated recovery plan, adoption and acceptance strategies for LPG and identify funding opportunities for the gas value chain, among other insights

