News

NLRC partners FIRS, extends inter-agency collaborations

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Ahead of its planned National Gaming Conference slated for July, the management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on all areas of mutual interest in fostering increased revenue generation for the Federal Government. The Director-General (DG), National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, stated this when he led the management of the NLRC on a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Alhaji Muhammad Mamman Nami. The NLRC DG noted that with the sustained developmental growth witnessed in the lottery industry, coupled with the ancillary business opportunities therein, it became imperative for the commission to seek collaborations with relevant agencies to complement its regulatory efforts.

He said: “The scope of operation has grown, just as the entire industry is witnessing an astronomical growth. We seek out sister Federal Government agencies relevant in our actualising our mandate for concrete collaborations. “We already have ties with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, as well as with anti-graft agencies, namely the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The FIRS will not be isolated as we need your agency for a working synergy of mutual benefit to our respective organisations.” The DG, who took time to explain the workings of the NLRC to the management of FIRS, also identified issues of double regulation and double taxation as areas of challenges for the operators of lottery business in Nigeria. He said lottery operators contributed a percentage of their earnings to lottery good causes in Nigeria, while also paying taxes to both federal and state governments.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC: Buni meets Yari, Marafa, others over Zamfara crisis

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja .

Yobe State Governor and Chairman, All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, yesterday met with the former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, former governorship aspirant, Senator Kabiru Marafa and other stakeholders over the crisis of APC in the state.   The meeting was held at the National Secretariat of […]
News

Niger gov goes spiritual on insecurity, declares weekly prayers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

The Niger State government yesterday went spiritual as part of measures to bring to an end the incessant banditry that had bedevilled the state and had caused loss of lives, kidnapping and had rendered thousand others homeless  Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, while declaring a special weekly prayer session across the eight emirate councils in the […]
News Top Stories

Rivers misses N1.9bn COVID-19 budget disbursement

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

FG allocates N66.5bn to 35 eligible states Failure of Rivers State to publish on its website credible and fiscally responsible COVID-19 responsive amended 2020 budgets, duly approved by the state House of Assembly and assented to by the state governor, has robbed the state its share of disbursement tied to $750 million International Development Association […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica