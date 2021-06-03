NLRC partners FIRS, extends inter-agency collaborations

Ahead of its planned National Gaming Conference slated for July, the management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on all areas of mutual interest in fostering increased revenue generation for the Federal Government. The Director-General (DG), National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, stated this when he led the management of the NLRC on a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Alhaji Muhammad Mamman Nami. The NLRC DG noted that with the sustained developmental growth witnessed in the lottery industry, coupled with the ancillary business opportunities therein, it became imperative for the commission to seek collaborations with relevant agencies to complement its regulatory efforts.

He said: “The scope of operation has grown, just as the entire industry is witnessing an astronomical growth. We seek out sister Federal Government agencies relevant in our actualising our mandate for concrete collaborations. “We already have ties with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, as well as with anti-graft agencies, namely the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The FIRS will not be isolated as we need your agency for a working synergy of mutual benefit to our respective organisations.” The DG, who took time to explain the workings of the NLRC to the management of FIRS, also identified issues of double regulation and double taxation as areas of challenges for the operators of lottery business in Nigeria. He said lottery operators contributed a percentage of their earnings to lottery good causes in Nigeria, while also paying taxes to both federal and state governments.

