News

NMA accuses JOHESU of blackmail, ignorance on MDCN bill

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has accused health workers under the Joint Health Sectors Union (JOHESU) of blackmailing Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe,  on the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria Repeal and Reenactment Bill.

 

NMA also accused the health workers of being ignorant of the purpose of the Bill, which they insisted was intended to strengthen mandate of the MDCN in regulating the profession to protect the public from unprofessional and incompetent medical practitioners and dental surgeons.

 

In a statement by the NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah and Secretary General, Dr. Philips Ekpe and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, advised health workers to go ahead and study medicine and leave medical practitioners alone if they could not desist from carrying out their frustrations on doctors.

 

He said: “A group of misguided individuals, acting under an amorphous unregistered body (‘JOHESU’) unknown to law, are hell bent on blackmailing the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and particularly the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health over matters they could not logically advance during the transparently managed Senate Public hearing on 5 health related Bills, held on Monday, February 1, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Delta suspends two monarchs over boundary dispute

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Two traditional rulers in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State have been suspended over the boundary dispute that alleged to have claimed the lives of five persons and resulted in wanton destruction of properties in the area.   The affected monarchs suspended by the Council Chairman, Itiako Ikpokpo, are the traditional rulers of […]
News

‘No law can order us’: Greek Christians defy COVID ban on Epiphany services

Posted on Author Reporter

  Greek Christian churches held Epiphany services on Wednesday, openly defying government coronavirus restrictions that banned public gatherings including religious ceremonies on one of the most important days of the Orthodox calendar. Despite a plea by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for Church authorities to set an example during a crisis that has killed more than […]
News

NIMASA plans entrepreneurship training for coastal communities

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is planning to introduce educational, entrepreneurship training and skills acquisition programmes in the area of fishing, clearing and forwarding and legal bunkering for people in the coastal communities.   The moves was part of efforts to discourage youths in the area from criminal tendencies.   The agency added […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica