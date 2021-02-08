NMA accuses JOHESU of blackmail, ignorance on MDCN bill

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has accused health workers under the Joint Health Sectors Union (JOHESU) of blackmailing Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, on the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria Repeal and Reenactment Bill.

NMA also accused the health workers of being ignorant of the purpose of the Bill, which they insisted was intended to strengthen mandate of the MDCN in regulating the profession to protect the public from unprofessional and incompetent medical practitioners and dental surgeons.

In a statement by the NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah and Secretary General, Dr. Philips Ekpe and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, advised health workers to go ahead and study medicine and leave medical practitioners alone if they could not desist from carrying out their frustrations on doctors.

He said: “A group of misguided individuals, acting under an amorphous unregistered body (‘JOHESU’) unknown to law, are hell bent on blackmailing the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and particularly the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health over matters they could not logically advance during the transparently managed Senate Public hearing on 5 health related Bills, held on Monday, February 1, 2021.

