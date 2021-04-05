NMA apologises to Nigerians, patients over NARD strike

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), yesterday apologised to Nigerians, especially patients at various government hospitals, over the strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The Chairman, NMA, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Dr Enema Amodu, made the plea on Sunday in Abuja, while addressing journalists over the NARD strike.

According to him, the association is sorry and wishes to apologise to Nigerians over the action. The resident doctors embarked on strike on April 1 to press home their demand for upward review of their N5,000 hazard allowance, payment of outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance, among others.

He said: “We are not insensitive; we hope that government and those in charge of the discussion with NARD will take it seriously, with a view to settling the issues at stake.

“To our patients, we are very sorry that you have to suffer this epileptic irregular healthcare service delivery; we have taken an oath to take care of you.

