NMA backs MDCN on rejection of online medical degrees

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), had thrown its weight behind the refusal of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to recognise or accept online medical degrees from graduates from countries where medical education has been disrupted.

This was contained in a statement by President and Secretary-General of the NMA, Dr Uche Ojinmah, and Dr Jide Onyekwelu, respectively, yesterday. According to the NMA, medicine and dentistry must be learnt through physical hands-on tutoring, rather than online or internet tutorials which medical and dental students from certain countries, especially Ukraine, which was currently suffering from the effects of war. The statement partly reads: “The association is the custodian of the health of the Nigerian populace. The Nigerian Medical Association places great premium on the qualifications of persons who are admitted into the Medical and Dental professions in Nigeria. “We insist that the statutory provisions on the qualifications of persons who seek to be registered to practise Medicine or Dentistry in our country as provided by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act must be strictly adhered to.

 

