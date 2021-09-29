NMA blames ex-NARD leadership for lingering strike

As the ongoing strike by Resident Doctors enters the 59th day, the Nigerian Medical Association(NMA), has said the lingering strike was as a result of the uncooperative attitude of the immediate past leadership of the Nigeria Association of Residents Doctors (NARD).

The President of the NMA, Prof. Innocent Uja who made the assertion while leading the newly elected leadership of NARD to a familiarization meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, yesterday in Abuja, said the NMA wants the issues on ground resolved once and for all. He said: “We cannot pretend that all is well .

We had to look at some of the things that have unraveled since 2nd August. As you know, I’m a man of peace and my leadership is for peace . And we really want to resolve this once and for all, so we can move on. Nigerians are suffering and we can’t allow it to continue. “ I, as the President of the NMA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with every other persons here in my belief, in my considered opinion that we are working on the same platform, that we truly believe in what we signed and I have no doubt that what I signed was not in error.

“I signed with full understanding of the content of what we were signing . We believe that what is holding us from going back to work can be resolved . And we are not asking for everything now because there are twelve point agenda . Some can go for a while and others can be resolved today or would have been resolved yesterday.”

