NMA condemns abduction of 74-year-old doctor in Abia

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has called on the Abia State Government and security agencies to redouble their efforts in securing the release of Dr. Uwadinachi Iweha.

A statement on Monday by the association’s President, Dr Uche Ojinmah in Abuja, condemned the kidnap of the victim.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 74-year-old Iweha, a former Chief Medical Director of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) Aba, was kidnapped in front of his house in Umuajameze Umuopara in Umuahia South Local Government Area (LGA) on June 6.

Ojinmah urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to create a deliberate policy to prevent the kidnap of doctors, other healthcare workers and their families as a tool for reduction of the medical brain drain in Nigeria.

“We call on the kidnappers to search their conscience and see if it is right to keep in forced captivity an elder that has spent most of his life in the service of humanity.

”The Nigerian Medical Association is looking forward to receiving the news of the safe release of Dr Iweha.

”We shall not take kindly to anymore waste of scarce medical skills,” Ojinmah said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...