NMA embarks on strike over UCTH doctor’s kidnap

A medical doctor with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Dr. Godwin Udo, has been kidnapped in Calabar, Cross River State. His abduction has pitched the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) against the state government. Udo was abducted on Sunday, at his residence at Bateba Street about 7pm by gunmen numbering five. The doctor’s abductors reportedly stormed his residence while he was trying to drive into his compound. They blocked the doctor at the gate before whisking him away in his car.

A family source said the abductors only called about 2am yesterday and demanded a N7 million ransom. Meanwhile, the state NMA has embarked on an indefinite strike over the incident. The state NMA Chairman, Dr. Innocent Abang, disclosed this yesterday at a press briefing. Abang said the situation had gone out of hands and that the association can not sit and watch its members become prey to kidnappers. He said the association had reached out to various security agencies. Abang said the NMA wondered how Udo was kidnapped when there was curfew in the state and when soldiers had been on the streets of Calabar since Sunday last week.

The doctors were angry that even after the state House of Assembly had passed the Anti-Kidnapping Bill prescribing the death sentence for offenders, Governor Ben Ayade was yet to act on it. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Irene Ugbo, confirmed Udo’s abduction. She, however, said the command was working round the clock to track down the abductors.

Like this: Like Loading...