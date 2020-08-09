Metro & Crime

NMA: Enugu poll show of shame to medicine profession  

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…sets up committee to probe disrupted elections

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has described the recent elections of its Enugu State branch, as a show of shame to the medicine profession.

 

Disturbed by the ugly development, the NMA, has set up a three-member committee led by a former President of the Association, Mike Ogirima with the immediate past Chairman of Cross River State NMA, Dr. Agam Ayuk and the past Chairman Plateau State NMA, Chris Yilgwan, as members, to investigate the circumstances that led to the disruption of the election which was held last Thursday.

 

President of the NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah who made this known while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, apologised  to Nigerians and foreign nationals who either attended or watched the election.

 

According to him, the committee has been mandated to within two weeks; to identify all persons involved in the disruption of the election process that culminated in the disgraceful act and recommend actions to be taken that will avert such future occurrences.

 

In his words: “The very ugly and shameful behaviour of our colleagues during the Enugu State NMA election has brought public opprobrium to the entire body of the noble profession of medicine in Nigeria and our Association, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA)

 

“The national leadership of our Association is very distressed over the trending news on the print, electronic and social media of the unrestrained activities of thugs that not only disrupted the election but also caused violence that resulted in bodily harm to many of  our law abiding members and therefore painting the revered profession and association in bad light.

 

“I wish to state from the onset that what happened in during the disrupted NMA election in Enugu State does not represent nor reflect the behaviour and attitudes of the Nigerian doctor.

 

“It is a show of shame that ordinary state NMA election would result in monumental destruction of properties and social dislocation of the society even at this time that we are at the forefront in the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. The Enugu event on Thursday 6th August 2020 clearly portrayed a bad image of our noble profession.

 

“It is instructive to note that as the foremost professional body, we will not tolerate any act of violence and ugly behaviours in whatever and therefore, what happened in Enugu is totally condemned in its entirety.”

