NMA explains why drugs are expensive in Nigeria

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has explained reasons drugs are expensive in the country, while urging the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for drug manufacturers to produce locally.

Speaking at the 2020 press week programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin on Tuesday, the NMA state’s Deputy Chairman, Dr. Aderibigbe Ayodele, sought the collaboration of all opinion leaders, associations and pressure groups to demand necessary things from government.

“Nigeria cannot make drugs. The vaccines we give children in government hospitals are donated to Nigeria for free. That is why they say in hospital they don’t charge you for vaccine but they still charge you for cotton wool and spirit. Can’t Nigeria manufacture these drugs?

“Unless government engaged pharmaceutical companies to produce those drugs in Nigeria, the drugs will be expensive because those drugs are imported. It depends on the exchange rate. It depends on global oil prices. Those are some of the factors that account for the high cost of drugs, especially drugs for non-communicable diseases. It is beyond the scope of what NMA can do. What we must continue to do is to beg the government,” he said.

Dr. Ayodele, who said that pharmaceutical companies would produce drugs at more affordable prices when government created the enabling environment for drug manufacturers, added that government must also strengthen regulatory bodies to ensure that drugs manufactured in Nigeria contain advertised ingredients.

The medical expert, who advised journalists to pay adequate attention to their health, said that early detection of sicknesses can save lives.

