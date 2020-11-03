Health

NMA explains why drugs are expensive in Nigeria

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has explained reasons drugs are expensive in the country, while urging the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for drug manufacturers to produce locally.
Speaking at the 2020 press week programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin on Tuesday, the NMA state’s Deputy Chairman, Dr. Aderibigbe Ayodele, sought the collaboration of all opinion leaders, associations and pressure groups to demand necessary things from government.
“Nigeria cannot make drugs. The vaccines we give children in government hospitals are donated to Nigeria for free. That is why they say in hospital they don’t charge you for vaccine but they still charge you for cotton wool and spirit. Can’t Nigeria manufacture these drugs?
“Unless government engaged pharmaceutical companies to produce those drugs in Nigeria, the drugs will be expensive because those drugs are imported. It depends on the exchange rate. It depends on global oil prices. Those are some of the factors that account for the high cost of drugs, especially drugs for non-communicable diseases. It is beyond the scope of what NMA can do. What we must continue to do is to beg the government,” he said.
Dr. Ayodele, who said that pharmaceutical companies would produce drugs at more affordable prices when government created the enabling environment for drug manufacturers, added that government must also strengthen regulatory bodies to ensure that drugs manufactured in Nigeria contain advertised ingredients.
The medical expert, who advised journalists to pay adequate attention to their health, said that early detection of sicknesses can save lives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

NLC demands  payment of outstanding salaries owed health workers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to address all pending issues revolving around health workers salaries, especially the two months’ salaries owed the workers from 2018, and conclusion of negotiations on salary adjustment. President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who made the call at the 2020 Global […]
Health

Nestlé, LBS train journalists on nutrition reporting

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Nestlé Nigeria and the Lagos Business School hosted the 2020 Advancing Nutrition, Health and Wellness (NHW) training in the first two weeks of June. The virtual media training programme came at a critical time when the public needs to be well informed on nutrition health and wellness to help curtail the spread of the […]
Health

Late-stage study of first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine begins in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus. The study starting Wednesday will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: