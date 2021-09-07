News

NMA fingers 6 states over unpaid salaries

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised the alarm over the poor welfare of its members in Abia, Imo, Ekiti, Ondo and Anambra states where  monthly salaries of medical doctors ranging from four to 20 months remain unpaid resulting in sufferings and deprivations.

 

In a communiqué issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NMA, held in Benin City, Edo State from August 22 to 28, the NMA also noted with dismay the impact of withdrawal of healthcare service delivery in those states including the training of medical students at the states’ teaching hospitals.

 

Consequently, it called for the urgent intervention of the National Economic Council (NEC), the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), National Council of Traditional Rulers and the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council and other stakeholders before the matter escalates.

 

It stated that: “It may no longer guarantee industrial harmony if the salary arrears are not paid in the shortest possible time.”

 

According to the communiqué, which was signed by the President of NMA, Prof. Innocent A.O. Ujah and the Secretary General, Dr. Philips Uche Ekpe, the NEC painstakingly reviewed and chronicled the various negotiation meetings between the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Federal Government.

