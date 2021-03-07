NMA kicks off entrepreneurship training skills with 60 doctors, others to follow

No fewer than 60 medical doctors are currently taking part in the entrepreneurship training programme organised by the Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Lafia, the state capital.

New Telegraph learnt that the first batch of doctors were drawn from the southern senatorial zone of the state, and will be followed by those in the North and Western senatorial zones of the state respectively.

Speaking at the commencement of the training exercise at the weekend in Lafia, NMA Chairman in the state, Dr Sabo Emmanuel, said the training aimed at sustaining economic wellbeing of doctors after retirement.

He said that the doctors would be trained in the area of crop farming, animal husbandry, food storage and processing and Information Communication Technology (ICT) and will be assisted with funds to set up their business in the spirit of diversification.

His words: “This is an idea that we brought to the association to ensure that doctors also take good care of their families even after retirement considering that salaries can no longer meet their increasing demands in the midst of raising economic challenges.

“Even after their retirement from service, they can go on with their businesses to cater for their families.”