NMA lauds Babangida for stemming doctors’ brain drain

Doctors under the auspices of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has commended former Military President, General Badamosi Babangida, for his magnanimity in creating the Medical Salary Scale (MSS) and the Medical Super Salary Scale (MSSS), thereby stemming doctors’ brain drain during his administration. The NMA made this known in a statement in which it felicitated with Babangida on the occasion of his 80th birthday celebration.

In a statement signed by NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, the body similarly lauded Babangida for approving the allocation of land for the permanent site of the national body of the NMA in Maitama, Abuja, as well as establishing the Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in order to bring healthcare closer to the community and the downtrodden. “With all these innovations, the former military president has made history for which he will ever be remembered,” stated Ujah. The statement reads in part: “The Nigerian Medical Association rejoices with the foremost military president and elder statesman, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd), on the momentous occasion of his 80th birthday.”

