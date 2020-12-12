News

NMA: Non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols dangerous

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country was as a result of lack of adherence to the COVID- 19 protocols, especially the use of face masks and observance of social distancing in public places.

President of the NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah, who spoke to our correspondent yesterday in Abuja, also lamented that the culture of frequent hand wash and use of alcohol based hand sanitisers were equally no longer being observed as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) While noting that the assumed reduction in the number of COVID-19 positive cases few months ago could be as a result of inadequate COVID-19 tests, he said the rise in cases was not unexpected, as a second wave of the pandemic had already been predicted.

