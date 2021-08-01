NMA offers free medical care to victims of human trafficking

Appolonia Adeyemi

As the world community marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2021, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch has alerted the public that it provides free medical service for victims of human trafficking.

The Chairman of NMA in Lagos State, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan who made this known in Lagos, also called on all well-meaning Lagosians to join the fight against human trafficking in their own little way, saying the NMA in Lagos has been able to secure startup for some victims who were linked to its association through its partners.

“These victims also get regular psychosocial support from the association through the Committee on Human Trafficking,” he disclosed.

This was contained in a statement from the NMA, Lagos State Branch, signed by its Chairman, Dr. Adenekan.

The theme of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2021 is ‘Victims’ Voices Lead The Way’.

According to Adenekan, members of the NMA in Lagos recognise that the scourge of human trafficking has both social and health effects on the victims including common medical challenges such as depression, diminished self-worth, selective mutism, suicidal ideation, sexually transmitted diseases and physical disabilities.

Therefore, Adenekan said in commemoration of the 2021 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the NMA is compelled to raise more awareness against human trafficking in the society, based on the stories of the victims of human trafficking, the medical challenges of these victims and the economic effect of the evil of human trafficking in Lagos State.

To mark the day, he said the Lagos NMA has planned some activities in collaboration with the National agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF), Network against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL) to raise public awareness.

“Among the week-long activities are: an awareness lecture at the Federal College of Education Staff Secondary School Akoka, a Road Walk, Media Tour and Social Media campaign.

“We hope that through these activities, more people will become aware that we still have people who deal in human trafficking and they use various schemes including job offers in foreign countries.

“Our aim is also to encourage the general public to be watchful and promptly report suspected cases of trafficking to NAPTIP so that victims can get help early enough.”

