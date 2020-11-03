News

NMA pleads for return of looted medical consumables

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has appealed to hoodlums in possession of looted medical consumables and vaccines to without delay, return them to be used for treatment or destroyed in a professional manner.

 

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by the NMA’s president, Prof. Innocent Ujah and Secretary General, Dr. Philips Ekpe, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

 

NMA disclosed that over the last one week, some hoodlums have engaged in the burning of hospitals and clinics, looting and vandalization of medical and hospital supplies, consumables and vaccines in nine states; Lagos, Ebonyi, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Ekiti states.

 

Condemning the attacks, the Association raised the alarm that the action has devastative implications like resurgence of childhood vaccine preventable diseases, irredeemable negative impact on the health system and lifelong implications on both humans and the environment.

 

The statement reads in part: “The unfortunate action of the hoodlums will further weaken the delivery of health services as Nigeria continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in an already near comatose health system and will certainly be a setback on ourcountry’sdesireto achieve theUniversalHealthcoverage (UHC) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

