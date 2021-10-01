NMA sad over killing of Akunyili’s husband

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said it is saddened by the gruesome murder of one of its member, Dr. Chike J Akunyili (Agbalanze), who was the widower of Prof Dora Akunyili, former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The NMA called on federal and state governments to live up to their core constitutional responsibilities of protecting the life and property In a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Aniekeme Uwah JP, the organisation also urged the security agencies to do everything humanly possible to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book so as to serve as a deterrent to others. The NMA stated that reports by the various news media indicated that the incident occurred while the victim was on his way from the commemorative lecture in honour of his late wife.
