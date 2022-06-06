News

NMA seeks quick intervention by govts, security agents

In order to track the terrorists who attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, killing over 50 members of its congregation, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called for quick intervention by governments and security agencies so as to protect

 

the lives and property of Nigerians in every part of the nation. This is contained in a statement by the NMA signed by its President, Dr Uche R. Ojinmah. The NMA lamented that condemnations and reassurances are no longer comforting for the frequent shedding of blood occasioned by bandits, gunmen, among others.

 

Similarly, the NMA president appealed to Nigerians in the affected area of Ondo State to kindly go to the hospitals where the injured are being treated to donate blood to save lives

 

