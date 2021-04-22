NMA tasks governments on enabling work environment, doctors’ welfare

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has advised the three tiers of government to continually prioritise on creating an enabling work environment to ensure that medical and dental professionals explore their potentials in the provision of quality health care services. Also, the NMA urged relevant government agencies to provide stateof- the-art equipment needed for better services as well as ensure the welfare of her members so as to stop the avoidable withdrawal of services, which painfully lead to suffering and loss of lives. These were contained in a rejoinder following a publication in which one Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, who claimed to be a chieftain of the All Peoples Congress (APC), called for the probe of the NMA President, Prof. (Dr.) Innocent A. O. Ujah
Related Articles
