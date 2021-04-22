News

NMA tasks governments on enabling work environment, doctors’ welfare

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has advised the three tiers of government to continually prioritise on creating an enabling work environment to ensure that medical and dental professionals explore their potentials in the provision of quality health care services. Also, the NMA urged relevant government agencies to provide stateof- the-art equipment needed for better services as well as ensure the welfare of her members so as to stop the avoidable withdrawal of services, which painfully lead to suffering and loss of lives. These were contained in a rejoinder following a publication in which one Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, who claimed to be a chieftain of the All Peoples Congress (APC), called for the probe of the NMA President, Prof. (Dr.) Innocent A. O. Ujah

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Anxiety as Lagos cancels Independence Day Celebration

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

There is anxiety in some areas of Lagos State following sudden cancelation of the Independence Day celebration by the state government due to fear of possible spread of COVID-19 during the celebration. The government had earlier announced that it would hold a very restricted annual Independence Day celebration at Agege Stadium with strict adherence to […]
News Top Stories

PDP to president: Your govt has failed Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari’s assessment of his administration is an illusion, adding that the president has failed Nigerians with his performance. The president had claimed that the situation in Nigeria at the momen is better. But PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Buhari has […]
News

Delta: Protesting Shoprite workers disrupt sales, patronage

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Shoprite Mall at Effurun in Delta State was yesterday shut down by protesting workers of the South African firm over ill-treatment by the management. The aggrieved workers were said to have resumed duties yesterday morning and blocked the entrance to the shopping mall, accusing the management of inhuman treatment. One of the protesters said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica