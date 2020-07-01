NMA tasks Sanwo-Olu over Lagos doctors’ welfare, working conditions   

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State, has urged the Lagos State Government to take advantage of the two weeks extension given by the Medical Guild in resolving all the outstanding issues which include the welfare of the medical professionals.

In a statement from the NMA, Lagos State, signed by its Chairman, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan and its Secretary, Dr. Moronkola Ramon, the association said it was in full support of the demands of the Medical Guild, saying the Lagos NMA had already deployed necessary human and material resources to make the demand a reality.

The medical Guild, an affiliate of the NMA is the association of doctors employed by the Lagos State Government.

Adenekan and Ramon commended the news of allowances being received by the last batch of doctors working with federal health institutions.

The duo attributed the success to the collective resolve by all stakeholders following the initiation and supervision by the national body of the NMA.

Similarly, the NMA Lagos commended the altruistic support and unflinching passion displayed by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria (MDCAN) during the struggle.

In addition, the duo noted that although, Lagos State employed doctors haven’t received commensurate allowances even with the massive work done to curb the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated by the shortage of human and material resources, “We believe Lagos State being the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria, the government can replicate the same remunerations, if not more.”

It will be recalled that the Medical Guild had issued a 21-day ultimatum, threatening to embark on industrial action if the Lagos State Government did not meet its demand after the expiration of the ultimatum. The ultimatum which was issued on June 4 expired on Thursday, June 25, after which the Congress of the Medical Guild met on Saturday, 27 June and extended the ultimatum by two weeks, giving room for the Lagos State Government to meet its demands.

The ultimatum became necessary because of challenges in COVID-19 response especially as it concerns testing capacity for health care workers and patients in hospitals; shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in isolation centres and hospitals; non-inclusion of the Medical Guild and other health care worker unions in decision making with the attendant increase in health care workers’ infection, morbidity and mortality.

Other demands of the Medical Guild included non-implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and national associations/unions of health workers by the Lagos State Government on health insurance, hazard allowances and other palliatives for health workers, as well as the shortage of doctors.

In the ultimatum, the Chairman of the Medical Guild, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo said, “The Medical Guild has reiterated to government on multiple occasions our resolve to dialogue on these issues, however, we are ready to safeguard the lives of Lagosians and our members with any action necessary for public interest and this included the withdrawal of service after the expiration date of the ultimatum.”

