NMA to FG: Protect doctors while battling COVID-19

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration to put necessary measures in place to protect doctors from getting infected with coronavirus while discharging their duties.

FCT chairman of NMA, Dr. Enema Amodu, who raised concerns over the sensationalism attached to its recent disclosure that 20 doctors in the FCT has died from complications related to the virus in one week, was disappointed that the focus had shifted from the poor welfare package and inadequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in hospitals.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, Amodu said over the last few days, he had been inundated with calls and messages across the country on the death of its members. He said: “Over the last few days, I have received several calls and messages on the 20 doctors that died across the country from the deadly coronavirus within a week.

“The focus seemed to have shifted away from the facts of the matter to the sensationalism now attached to it. “The fact remains that doctors and other health workers are being paid abysmally low hazard allowance; that there are not enough PPE available to doctors and other health workers in the frontline; that the turnaround time, and accuracy of the testing for the coronavirus should be improved upon;

“That there should be a comprehensive life insurance in place for doctors and other health personnel that risk their lives in the line of duty; that isolation centres should be properly equipped with drugs and personnel to manage cases as they come.

“This is a clarion call by the Nigerian doctors on behalf of their members and other colleagues in the frontline to protect us while we discharge our duties. “Once again, we mourn with our colleagues’ families that have died. While we pray for their gallant souls to rest in peace, we also pray for those of us alive to remain so in good health.”

