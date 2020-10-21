News

NMA to Kebbi govt: Employ more doctors, health workers

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

he Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Kebbi State, Dr. Ashiru Ladan Arugungu, has appealed to the Kebbi State government to employ more doctors and health workers into hospitals across the state.

He made the request yesterday at a press conference to mark the 2020 physicians’ week at the Sahyaya General Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

He added that most of the hospitals located in the rural areas were operating with only one doctor and few health workers.

He said further that the NMA had embarked on an outreach programme to complement government efforts and other donor agencies by providing good healthcare service delivery to the people.

“We have about 28 hospitals across the state with only one doctor each and in some of the clinics, government needed to increase manpower in such areas in order to ensure effective and efficient service delivery to the people of the state,” he added.

Arugungu, who added that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the NMA had about four medical doctors who were infected with the virus and that they had been taken to isolation centers and were later discharged after treatment.

The chairman further emphasised on the welfare of the doctors and other health workers as they were dealing with human lives day and night, “I urge both the federal, state and local governments to put more efforts in addressing the welfare of the Nigeria doctors,” he said.

