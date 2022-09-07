News Top Stories

NMA uncomfortable with new bill on traditional medicine

Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has raised concerns over some sections of the recently proposed bill on the establishment of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine Regulatory Board in Nigeria.

 

The association in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Gombe State, claimed that the Bill has some components that would be in conflict with the statutory functions of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

 

The communiqué, which was jointly signed by Dr. Uche Ojinmah and Dr. Jide Onyekwelu, NMA President and Secretary- General, respectively and made available to journalists yesterday, queried why the Federal Ministry of Health should put forward such a bill, and has suggested its immediate withdrawal to allow for some amendments on the bill, to avert issues arising in the future that might lead to industrial disagreement, dispute, or overlap of responsibilities

 

