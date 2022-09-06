NMA uncomfortable with new bill on traditional medicine

…as NAGGMDP knocks minister for dismissing brain drain

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has raised concerns over some sections of the recently proposed bill on the establishment of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine Regulatory Board in Nigeria.

The association in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Gombe State, claimed that the Bill has some components that would be in conflict with the statutory functions of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The communiqué, which was jointly signed by Dr. Uche Ojinmah and Dr. Jide Onyekwelu, NMA President and Secretary-General, respectively and made available to journalists on Tuesday, queried why the Federal Ministry of Health should put forward such a bill, and has suggested its immediate withdrawal to allow for some amendments on the bill, to avert issues arising in the future that might lead to industrial disagreement, dispute, or overlap of responsibilities.

The doctors, who expressed disappointment at the level of progress in clearing the backlog of salary arrears of doctors and other health workers in Abia, Ekiti, Ondo and Imo states, singled out failure of the Abia State Government to pay doctors and other health workers salaries and allowances for up to 24 months.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) has faulted the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire’s remarks that Nigeria has enough doctors.

The association, while describing the statement as irresponsible, claimed that since 2019, the number of migrating doctors in search of greener pastures has tripled, leaving a huge gap in the number of available specialists to attend to patients across the country.

Ehanire, during a briefing two weeks ago, stated that the country has enough doctors because between 2,000 to 3,000 doctors are churned out yearly.

He also said plans are underway for a policy to ensure that each doctor or nurse that leaves is replaced immediately.

But President of the NAGGMDP, Dr. Dokun Noel, said: “We need to sit down and make the environment right for people. Insecurity and poor pay are making people go out. Even with the scarce resources we have here, the emphasis is on curative and we’re not talking on the preventive aspect. All over the world the emphasis is on the preventive aspect because we know curative is very expensive, but you can spend so little to work on the preventive to get a very good result.

“Concerning the statement by the minister, I do not know where they manufacture those doctors that he said they will replace the traveling ones with. If you look at what happened between 2019 till now, we have had more than triple the number of doctors that used to go out of this country that are going now.

“Are they (doctors) manufactured in a workshop or somewhere? People should stop making irresponsible statements to say that the doctors are there. The hospitals are suffering and there are no doctors. The government is saying there is not enough money. The question is how many doctors are walking the street if we have enough. I think Nigerians need to call our leaders to question over their utterances which may be inflammatory.”

