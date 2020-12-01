NMA urges Buhari to end violence, restore peace

…suspends 2020 Annual Physicians’ Week activities

Going by the new turn of violent destructions of life and property arising from the #ENDSARS protests across the federation, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors, to urgency direct security agents to immediately de-escalate the violent situations across the country and protect lives and property.

National President of the NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah, who made this known yesterday, also called on all protesters in the country to resist the temptation of violence and destructive tendencies, no matter the perceived provocation.

In addition, the NMA said the Federal Government should religiously implement the accepted five (5) point demands by the protesters which will bring about genuine and all-embracing reforms in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for a better Nigeria.

While making the NMA position known in a statement he personally signed yesterday, Ujah directed all state branches of the NMA and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of the Association to suspend all the ongoing activities of the 2020 Annual Physicians’ Week. “This is in reflection of the mood of the Nation as we mourn the lives that were lost and persons injured during the #EndSARS protests,” he added.

Ujah said, “We appeal to Mr. President to direct appropriate Agencies of government to commence investigations that will unravel the circumstances that led to the ugly event at the Lekki TollGate on the night of 20th October 2020, so as to bring all those found culpable to Justice.”

While the association appreciated all medical doctors, other health professionals and hospitals already providing emergency services to the injured victims, the NMA called on all doctors across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, to avail themselves to provide emergency services and care to the injured victims of the unfortunate situation. “Additionally, we urge the relevant authorities to provide security and ensure free flow of movements for doctors as well as ambulances and other health care workers (HCWs).”

In addition, the NMA commended the setting up Judicial Panel of Inquiry in all the states of the Federation and the FCT and we are confident that they will dutifully carry out this onerous responsibility.

The national president of the NMA said the association was painfully disturbed by the violent turn of events over the last 48 hours that greeted the #EndSARS protest. “More specifically, we are saddened by the reported events at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

“The NMA consequently condemned all forms of violence and threats to life especially the alleged use of live ammunition by some security agents leading to injuries and loss of lives.

“Our hearts go to all the victims and family members of all those caught up in the Lekki Tollgate shootings and indeed all those who lost their lives or sustained various form of injuries in different parts of Lagos and other states.”

