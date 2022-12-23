NMA warns against attacking medical personnel

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ogun Chapter has warned against attacking its medical personnel. The NMA Chairman, Dr Kunle Ashimi who gave the warning during a news conference on Wednesday in Abeokuta, urged patients and their relations to channel their complaints to appropriate quarters. He said that the patient or relative should expressed their grievances to appropriate quarters and avoid attacking doctors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Pelumi Somorin and a nurse at the Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta were attacked on Tuesday by relatives of a patient who died in the hospital. Ashimi described the attack as unacceptable, adding that his member had faced numerous attacks by patients or their relatives in the course of discharging their duties.

Recounting the incident, Ashimi said: ” around 4am, I received a distress call from federal medical centre Abeokuta concerning an event that occurred there. “A 53 year old woman with a severe form of heart failure which in itself after all the investigations, including the one she brought from the centre showed that it will take more than a miracle for this woman to survive. “This was explained to the relatives when they brought in the patient and we feel that we will do our best and see what happens. “Unfortunately this particular patient gave up the ghost just around 2am and the next thing that the husband and her son did was to attack the doctor that have been taking care of this patient.

