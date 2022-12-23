Business

NMA warns against attacking medical personnel

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ogun Chapter has warned against attacking its medical personnel. The NMA Chairman, Dr Kunle Ashimi who gave the warning during a news conference on Wednesday in Abeokuta, urged patients and their relations to channel their complaints to appropriate quarters. He said that the patient or relative should expressed their grievances to appropriate quarters and avoid attacking doctors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Pelumi Somorin and a nurse at the Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta were attacked on Tuesday by relatives of a patient who died in the hospital. Ashimi described the attack as unacceptable, adding that his member had faced numerous attacks by patients or their relatives in the course of discharging their duties.

Recounting the incident, Ashimi said: ” around 4am, I received a distress call from federal medical centre Abeokuta concerning an event that occurred there. “A 53 year old woman with a severe form of heart failure which in itself after all the investigations, including the one she brought from the centre showed that it will take more than a miracle for this woman to survive. “This was explained to the relatives when they brought in the patient and we feel that we will do our best and see what happens. “Unfortunately this particular patient gave up the ghost just around 2am and the next thing that the husband and her son did was to attack the doctor that have been taking care of this patient.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Boosting Nigeria’s digital economy with ICT parks

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

As Nigeria moves towards digitising its economy, the Nigerian Communications Commission is leading the implementation of the policy by embarking on ICT Park projects. The Parks, which are being built across the country, raise hope for ICT skills’ development in Nigeria. SAMSON AKINTARO reports With Information and Communicat ions Technology (ICT) skills development as one […]
Business

Engineering firm engages COO, manager

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tomsey Engineering has appointed Mr. Ifesowapo Olatunji as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Babafemi Ojo as the Manager, Engineering and Construction Services.   Olatunji is an experienced and versatile professional with several years of experience, who started his career in the banking sector, before transitioning to management consulting and now engineering services. […]
Business

Cheque transactions dips by 32%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The value of cheque transactions dipped by N119.57 billion (32.5 per cent) Yearon- Year (YoY) to N248.20 billion in January 2021 from N367.77 billion in the corresponding period of 2020, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) shows. The NIBSS’ report also indicates that the volume of cheque transactions declined by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica