NMC: Igwe, Ukoh-Osamwonyi, others headline film, fashion, arts panel

New media is changing the face of the arts and entertainment industry, presenting novel opportunities alongside challenges for industry practitioners. At the 2022 New Media Conference, themed; The Viral Economy, which was held in Lagos over the weekend, influencers across the fashion, PR, film, and arts sectors deliberated on the different ways that viral media can be leveraged for growth. “The world today is more digitalised than it has ever been in human history and this has revolutionised communication and many facets of life,” said Oluwatosin Ajibade, Founder/Convener, New Media Conference and OloriSuperGal (OSG) Media. “Understanding what the viral economy is, the opportunities and challenges it presents for all, and how to position within the space is imperative,” she noted.
