NMDPRA blames Abuja fuel queues on Lokoja flood

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has said the reemergence of fuel queues in filling stations within Abuja was as a result of the current flood situation in Lokoja, Kogi state. A statement signed by its Corporate Communications department, on Thursday in Abuja, urged residents not to indulge in panic buying, as alternative routes were being used to truck out fuel to Abuja to keep the distribution flowing. It reads: “Part of measures to mitigate the situation, trucking via alternative routes is currently ongoing,” while assuring the public that there are sufficient petroleum products inland.

“The Authority wishes to state that the fuel queues are caused by unprecedented flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State, which has submerged a greater part of the city and grounded all vehicular movements. “This unfortunately has affected the distribution of petroleum products to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and environs.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...