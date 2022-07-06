NMDPRA licenses 88 LPG plants, skids in Kaduna

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has licensed no fewer than 88 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), in Kaduna State and environs The team lead, LPG Plants NMDPRA, Kaduna office, Abdullahi Ibrahim who made the disclosure yesterday, said there were 44 skids among which 27 had already been licensed while the remaining 17 were waiting for Approval To Install (ATI), eve as he maintained that all safety precautions were taken before licensing the facilities. He said: “Skid is any gas you see selling in the fuel station which are five tonnes; you can’t sell more than five tonnes in a fuel station. “Skid is allowed only where there is a fuel station with enough space and distance. We check if the space will accommodate the intended purpose. “From there, we guide and the skids will be installed, all safety requirements will be put in place then all necessary documents will be submitted to enable processing of licence.”

