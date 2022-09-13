NMDPRA: Nigeria consumes 66.8m litres petrol daily

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said that Nigeria consumes 66.8 million litres of premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol or fuel daily, and not 62.9 million it earlier said.

It stated that the new figure is the amount of petrol distributed across the country daily. NMDPRA’s Head of Finance and Account, Adebayo Adeniyi, while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance said 62.9 million litres was the actual “daily truck out.”

But in a statement on Friday, the NMDPRA said the earlier figure (62.9 million) provided was used in 2021 to forecast the expected revenue for 2022 and did not translate to actual truckedout volume in 2022.

The statement read: The Authority, during a recent interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, quoted 62.9 million litres as the 2022 baseline daily truck out projection.

“For clarity, the figure provided was used in 2021 solely to forecast the expected revenue for 2022 and does not in any way translate to the actual truck out the volume for this year.

“In line with the NMDPRA mandate as provided in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to ensure transparency in the oil and gas industry, the Authority publishes on its website (www.nmdpra. gov.ng/daily-truck out) the actual daily truck out. “As can be verified from the website, the actual daily truck out from 1st January 2022 to 31st July 2022 stands at 66.89 million litres.

“The Authority assures the general public that it is committed to providing credible and transparent data on the supply and distribution of petroleum products.” Both the 62.9 million and 6.8 million litres of petrol daily stillcontradicted the figure from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Limited, as the daily petrol consumption of the country. NNPCL had claimed that 68 million litres of petrol daily are consumed in Nigeria daily.

NNPCL’s claim was in response to the position of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) said NNPCL released 98 million litres daily, even when it previously said Nigeria consumed 60 million litres of petrol daily and that 38 million litres of petrol leave the country daily

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...