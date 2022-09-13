Business

NMDPRA: Nigeria consumes 66.8m litres petrol daily

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said that Nigeria consumes 66.8 million litres of premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol or fuel daily, and not 62.9 million it earlier said.

 

It stated that the new figure is the amount of petrol distributed across the country daily. NMDPRA’s Head of Finance and Account, Adebayo Adeniyi, while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance said 62.9 million litres was the actual “daily truck out.”

But in a statement on Friday, the NMDPRA said the earlier figure (62.9 million) provided was used in 2021 to forecast the expected revenue for 2022 and did not translate to actual truckedout volume in 2022.

The statement read: The Authority, during a recent interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, quoted 62.9 million litres as the 2022 baseline daily truck out projection.

“For clarity, the figure provided was used in 2021 solely to forecast the expected revenue for 2022 and does not in any way translate to the actual truck out the volume for this year.

“In line with the NMDPRA mandate as provided in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to ensure transparency in the oil and gas industry, the Authority publishes on its website (www.nmdpra. gov.ng/daily-truck out) the actual daily truck out. “As can be verified from the website, the actual daily truck out from 1st January 2022 to 31st July 2022 stands at 66.89 million litres.

“The Authority assures the general public that it is committed to providing credible and transparent data on the supply and distribution of petroleum    products.” Both the 62.9 million and 6.8 million litres of petrol daily stillcontradicted the figure from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Limited, as the daily petrol consumption of the country. NNPCL had claimed that 68 million litres of petrol daily are consumed in  Nigeria daily.

NNPCL’s claim was in response to the position of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) said NNPCL released 98 million litres daily, even when it previously said Nigeria consumed 60 million litres of petrol daily and that 38 million litres of petrol leave the country daily

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CardinalStone quotes N10bn CP on FMDQ Exchange

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Board Listings and Markets Committee of the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of the Cardinal- Stone Partners Limited N10.00 billion Series 2 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N10.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on the Exchange platform.   CardinalStone Partners Limited is a full-service investment banking and financial services company that provides […]
Business

CBN disburses N368bn to 778,000 households, SMEs

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it has disbursed N368.79 billion to over 778,000 comprising of 648,052 households and about 130,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). It also said 4,478,381 smallholder farmers who cultivated 5.2 million hectares of farmland across the country and created 12.5million direct and indirect jobs had received N948billiin under the […]
Business

Bancassurance: ‘Coronation Insurance, Access Bank’s pact fantastic’

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

    The Chairman, Board of Directors, Coronation Insurance Plc, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, has described the partnership between Access Bank Plc and the insurance firm on implementation of bancassurance services as a key milestone in the nation’s financial sector.   Speaking at a webinar on ‘Managing Risks That Keep The CEOs Up At Night,’ organized […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica