NMDPRA pays N74bn to marketers in 7 months

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), yesterday said so far N74 billion has been paid to oil marketers as at June 6. A statement signed by Corporate Communications of the Authority, noted that the Chief Executive of the NMDPRA at a meeting with Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Nigeria (IPMAN), noted that contrary to IPMAN Suleja’s branch allegations on product scarcity as a result of nonpayment of bridging claims N71,233,712,991 has been paid as bridging claims and another N2,736,179,950.84 as freight differentials to the marketers. He assured IPMAN of NMDPRA’s willingness to continue making payment of outstanding claims to promote seamless operations. Pursuant to the meeting, the NMDPRA went ahead to make additional payment of N10bn in June and sought for an upward review of the freight rate which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and is currently being implemented. He added: “The Authority wishes to reiterate that bridging payment is an ongoing process which is carried out after due verification exercise by the Authority and Marketers. “So far, the Authority paid N71,233,712,991 bridging claims and another N2,736,179,950.84 freight differentials to the Marketers as at 6th June, 2022.”
