NMDPRA seals 13 filling stations in A’Ibom

Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed 13 filling stations in Akwa Ibom State for overpricing. Mr Joy Koro, the Team Lead, Distribution Systems Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, stated this during monitoring and surveillance exercise in Uyo on Friday.

He noted that the filling stations were sealed for selling far above government approved pump price to members of the public. Koro, an engineer, said that three filling stations violated government seal order, adding that the sta-tions would be sanctioned accordingly.

He also said that the filling stations would not operate for a stipulated period. He warned marketers to desist from selling the products above government approved pump prices and revert the pump to approved price. “The marketers were dispensing the petroleum products at prices higher than government approved pump price and were selling at N300 and above per litre. “If you see any marketer selling above the regulated price, definitely that filling station will be shut down. Presently, there is enough petroleum products for marketers to lift to their stations,” Koro said.

