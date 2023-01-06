News

NMDPRA seals 8 petrol stations in Osun

Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has sealed eight petrol stations in Osun State for allegedly selling premium motor spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel above the governmentapproved pump price. NMDPRA Coordinator in Osun State, Mr Kunle Adeyemo, yesterday revealed the closures during the agency’s routine surveillance of filling stations in Osogbo. He said the affected filling stations were sealed for selling above the official pump price.

According to him, the agency engaged in the surveillance to sensitising the public that the pump price of petrol, as approved by the Federal Government, had not changed He stated that the surveillance would continue on a daily basis until all marketers within the state reverted to the government-approved price for PMS.

“We are out basically because prices of fuel are getting erratic and we are trying to tell the people that there is a specific price for petroleum and government has not changed it. “We want to ensure that every filling station in the state adheres strictly to the official price of between N179 and N180 per litre.”

 

