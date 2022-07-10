NMDPRA shuts down 7 tank farms in Lagos for selling above N165/litre

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) has suspended operations of seven tank farms within Satellite Town in Lagos. The facilities were recently shutdown but the regulatory agency allowed the trucks on ground at the facilities load products before sealing up the tank farms completely. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the closure of the facilities was sequel to discovery that the operators were selling Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) above the ex depot price making the final consumer to buy above N165 per litre. Some of the depots affected in the closure include: Aipec, Menj, A.A Rano, Rain Oil, Stallioniare, Wosbab, Lado Oil all situated at the Satellite Town, under Oriade Local Council Area of Lagos State. “NMDPRA suspended some depots from loading PMS as depot are selling above the ex depot price making the final consumer to buy above N165, one of the source told our correspondent at the weekend. Recall that oil marketers recently gave the Federal Government conditions that should be met in order to retain the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, at N165 per litre.
Related Articles
Children’s Day celebration: Lawan laments high rate of out-of-school children
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday lamented the increasing rate of out of school children in Nigeria, saying that the trend would negatively affect posterity. This was as he greeted the Nigerian child on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day. In a statement by his special adviser, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan noted that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Banks shut down operations in Benin, NSE flat
Employers urge protesters to allow businesses continue Banks in Benin, Edo State, yesterday shut down operations over the inability of their staff to access their duty posts. The #EndSARS protest-ers had, as at 6a.m., blocked major roads within the Benin metropolis, preventing vehicular movement. The roads are Oluko- Isihor-Ugbowo-Uselu, Ring road-Sapele, Ring road-Ekehuan, Aduwawa-Akpakpa-va, Airport, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC Convention: Plot to stop old NWC, C’mtte members’ return thickens
As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gets set for its National Convention in December, plots to stop former National Working Committee (NWC) members’ return bid are now gathering momentum as some party chieftains are vehemently opposed to it. Those who have indicated their interests to return are: former National Organizing Secretary, Senator Osita […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)