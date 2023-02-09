Business

NMDPRA To Stations: Alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, accept POS, transfers

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has called on all filling stations not to further worsen the situation of Nigerians by refusing to accept bank transfers and use their Point of Sale (POS) machines as payment platforms.

The Authority, in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communications & Stakeholders Management, Kimchi Appollo on Thursday in Abuja, noted that Nigerians were already going through so much hardship as a result of the cash crunch occasioned by scarcity of the newly designed naira notes.

The statement reads: “It has come to the attention of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) that some retail outlets are not accepting the use of Point of Sale (POS) machines at their filling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new naira design.

“The Authority frowns at this recent behaviour which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the government in the transition to the new naira.

“All retail outlets are directed to ensure the free use of POS and bank transfer for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers at this critical time.”

 

