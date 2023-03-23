NMDPRA unveils 6 regulations for gas pricing, petrol measurement, others

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has launched six regulations to ensure clarity and promote the ease of doing business in the midstream and downstream operations of the oil and gas sector. The regulations unveiled in Abuja yesterday are the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Operations Regulations 2023, Petroleum Measurement Regulations 2023, Assignment or Transfer of Licence and Permit Regulations 2023, Natural Gas Pipeline Tariffs Regulations 2023, Gas Pricing, Domestic Demand and Delivery Regulations 2023 and Petroleum (Transportation and Shipment) Regulations 2023. They are expected to aid the NMDPRA in controlling processes, setting standards and monitoring operations in the technical and commercial aspects of the nation’s midstream and downstream petroleum sector The Authority Chief Executive (ACE) Farouk Ahmed said besides the six regulations, 14 others had been developed and would soon be launched. He added that the PIA emplaced a framework for the development of the relevant regulations that would help support and drive sustainable growth and investment across the oil and gas value chain. He said: “The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 is the key legislative instrument that governs the business of petroleum operations in Nigeria and sets the rules for all activities in the Petroleum sector.

